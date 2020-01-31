Forecast: Cold front to bring in more clouds and showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return to the western islands today as a cold front brings in clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas. An upper level low will pass northeast of the state possibly enhancing showers over some of the islands from Sunday onward. The forecast for Saturday looks fairly wet especially for windward and mountain areas. Some uncertainties remain on the landing location for this upper low that will affect island weather conditions during this time period. Light southeast winds will allow land and sea breezes to develop during the first half of next week as the next front approaches the island chain.