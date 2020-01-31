Forecast: Cold front to bring in more clouds and showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return to the western islands today as a cold front brings in clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas.
An upper-level low will pass northeast of the state possibly enhancing showers over some of the islands from Sunday onward.
The forecast for Saturday looks fairly wet, especially for windward and mountain areas. Some uncertainties remain on the landing location for this upper low that will affect island weather conditions during this time period.
Light southeast winds will allow land and sea breezes to develop during the first half of next week as the next front approaches the island chain.
A new swell will shift to a more northerly angle as its source low moves northeast of the area. Thus, surf along west-facing shores will likely drop below advisory levels by late Saturday.
The northerly swell may keep surf above advisory level for north-facing shores through Sunday before easing into early next week.
The next west-northwest swell is slated to arrive by the middle of next week and could reach advisory level once again.
