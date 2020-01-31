Date set for memorial services of fallen HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The date has been set for memorial services of HPD officer Kaulike Kalama, who was killed in the line of duty in the Diamond Head tragedy.
The family announced Kalama’s services are planned for March 7. It will be open to the public.
Specific details however are still in the works and are expected to be released next week.
The family announced the date of the services the same day the Honolulu Police Department paused to honor Tiffany Enriquez, who was also killed.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
