Dan Phillips named special teams coordinator and defensive assistant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dan Phillips, a 26-year coaching veteran, will join Todd Graham’s inaugural University of Hawaii football staff as special teams coordinator and defensive assistant.
Phillips comes to Mānoa after spending the past two seasons at McKinney North High School in McKinney, Texas where he was the special teams coordinator and defensive line coach.
Prior to his stint in the prep ranks, Phillips spent five years on Graham’s staff at Arizona State as a senior analyst, where he worked with the special teams coordinator and assisted the defensive staff.
Phillips’ association with Graham dates back to Allen High School in Texas and continued at West Virginia, Tulsa, and Rice.
“Coach Danny Phillips is a seasoned veteran, coaching and directing special teams,” Graham said. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience and understanding of the championship culture we want to instill in our football program. We proudly welcome Coach Phillips to our Hawaii football family.”
During his time at ASU, Phillips helped the Sun Devils to back-to-back 10-win seasons and four bowl appearances.
Before joining ASU, he was head coach and athletics director at Central High School in Tulsa, Okla., where he compiled a 16-15 record over three seasons (2010-12).
In 2011, he led his team to an 8-3 record and to the Class 5A playoffs. Phillips and Graham first coached together at Allen High, where Graham was head coach and Phillips coached the linebackers and special teams from 1997-2001.
When Graham was named head coach at Rice in 2006, Phillips joined him and coached the defensive line and special teams. Phillips returned to high school football in 2008 and spent two seasons at Oklahoma’s Broken Arrow High before taking over Central’s football program.
Phillips is a graduate of Central Oklahoma where he earned degrees in health and physical education and a minor in general science and biology.
He played linebacker at Southeastern Oklahoma.
