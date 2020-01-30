Voters to decide on term limits for Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney amid current scandal

(Source: HNN File)
By Lynn Kawano | January 29, 2020 at 5:37 PM HST - Updated January 29 at 5:37 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keith Kaneshiro is in his fifth term as city prosecutor.

The public corruption scandal surrounding his office has led to a resolution that would limit future prosecutors to two, consecutive, four-year terms, the same term limit as the Mayor and councilmembers.

The resolution passed third reading by a vote of 8-0 Wednesday so it will be on the November ballot for voters to decide.

Kaneshiro has been on paid leave for more than a year, after he admitted that he received a target letter from the Department of Justice.

The same U.S. Attorneys out of San Diego are running the Kaneshiro public corruption investigation which is tied to the convictions of ex police chief Louis Kealoha, and his wife Katherine, a former high ranking deputy prosecutor who worked under Kaneshiro for years.

The Kealohas leave federal court after learning of their guilty verdicts (Image: Hawaii News Now)
The Kealohas were found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction and later pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

Kaneshiro’s First Deputy, Chasid Sapolu, is also currently on leave after receiving a subject letter from the feds.

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Source: Vorsino, Mary)

Kaneshiro has been Honolulu’s city prosecutor off and on since 1989.

Critics of the resolution say it punishes future prosecutors for Kaneshiro’s alleged crimes and point out, there are many more qualifications to be prosecutor than most other elected offices. Candidates need to be attorneys who have practiced criminal law in some form in recent years.

