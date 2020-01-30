Rescuers who saved woman in Diamond Head rampage say they are not heroes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gisela King was barely conscious when she was rescued by her neighbors near Diamond Head last Sunday.
Her housemate Jerry Hanel had stabbed her multiple times after killing his landlord.
Russell and Ellen Freeman were the first to render aide to King and likely saved her life.
“Suddenly we heard screams from down below. Very serious screams. This wasn’t someone who was having a normal argument. This was someone yelling for their life,” said Russell.
Russell said he immediately knew his neighbor Hanel, also known as Jarda, was the reason for the screaming.
“It must be Jarda, sorry Mr. Hanel, who’s gone crazy and attacking. That was our first thought in our mind. It’s the only thing it really could have been,” Russell said.
Russell and his wife sprinted down the driveway.
His wife got there first.
"There was Gisela laying on their side of the driveway with Jarda… you know,” said Ellen.
Ellen said Hanel was trying to kill King who was screaming and begging for her life.
“She had blood on her legs and on her body and I yelled, ‘Jarda! What are you doing?!’ And he stopped after I said that and stood up and walked in his area, his dwelling,” Ellen said.
Ellen took the weapon while her husband and two others who ran to the scene tended to King.
“I’m hearing sirens so I’m thinking it’s OK, help is on its way,” said Russell. “Four policemen got out with guns. They ran over and then the lady went down to the bottom of the drive … and suddenly we heard, ‘Boom!’ I was on the top of the drive. So, I just saw her go backwards and then we knew we weren’t really that safe.”
Hanel killed two officers, his landlord Lois Cain and himself before torching the neighborhood.
Even though the Freemans lost their home and all their belongings that day, they’re grateful for the two officers who risked their lives for their community.
“I think a hero is someone who really understands the danger and goes in and does the right thing anyway. I don’t consider myself a hero because it didn’t occur to me the danger that we were all in,” said Ellen.
