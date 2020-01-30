Recurring robberies at Ala Moana Center prompt shoppers to take precautions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitors to Hawaii’s premier shopping center are beginning to take precautions after a series of violent purse snatchings and other crimes.
Even tourists say they are hearing about the risk, some before they ever reach Hawaii.
Over the past five months, Ala Moana Center has been the scene of a deadly shooting along with multiple robberies. The most recent happened within the past few days.
In that incident, a woman was walking on the sidewalk in front of the mall Sunday when a man riding a bike came up behind her and snatched her bag.
On Friday afternoon, almost exactly the same thing happened to a couple visiting from Kansas.
Stories like these are catching the attention of people far beyond Oahu.
Theresa Pressley is visiting from North Carolina. When asked if she’d heard about the crimes, she said she’d Googled them before she came.
Sally McDonald, who was visiting from Vancouver, knew all about the latest crimes. That’s why she left her bag at the hotel, opting to carry just her glasses case.
“So it’s a bit unnerving,” she said.
“I usually have a bag over my shoulder that I keep hold of but not if someone zips by on their bike."
The recent robberies aren’t isolated incidents. Reports seem to show a pattern of violence in and around the mall.
On Dec. 30, a 76-year-old man was attacked with a knife during a robbery inside the mall’s parking garage.
And on Oct. 6, a couple armed with a gun tried to hold up a taxi driver at the cab stand.
On Sept. 8, a man was gunned down during a fight in the parking lot outside Lucky Strike Social. That same month, a robbery inside the parking deck left an elderly man in a coma.
HNN made multiple requests asking how Ala Moana Center is responding to the incidents and whether any of the cases were recorded on its surveillance cameras.
Their public relations firm declined to answer any of our questions, saying via email that “Ala Moana Center cannot discuss the details of their security procedures.”
Still, the public hopes police will do something to beef up security in the area.
“Some police on bike or on foot would be a deterrent to purse snatchers,” said mallgoer Stu McDonald.
Arrests have been made in some of the crimes we mentioned, but not all of the cases have been solved. If you have information, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers.
