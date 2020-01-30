Police: Speed, drugs likely factors in crash that injured 4 in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed and drugs appear to be factors in a crash that injured four people in Hawaii Kai late Wednesday, Honolulu police say.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Kealahou Street.
Police said a 25-year-old man driving a sedan veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
The driver of the sedan was critically injured, while his 18-year-old male passenger was seriously injured.
Authorities said the 68-year-old driver of the other vehicle and her 68-year-old female passenger were also in serious condition.
According to investigators, all other drivers and passengers were reported to be in good condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
