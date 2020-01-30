Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

STATE EDUCATION BOARD-TAX BILL
Hawaii bill would grant new tax powers to help pay teachers
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill in the Hawaii state Legislature calls for a constitutional amendment that would give the state Board of Education new tax powers to help pay teacher salaries. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the bill is another approach to address claims that public school salaries are too low to recruit and keep qualified teachers. The bill proposed by Democratic House Speaker Scott Saiki would give the education board real property tax authority concurrent with Hawaii’s four counties, which would retain their own real property tax authority. The measure will appear on the 2020 general election ballot if it passes the Legislature.
HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS-PROPERTY
Hawaiian Home Lands to buy $8M in property for development
HONOLULU (AP) — The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has approved the purchase of nearly $8 million in property for future housing development. KHPR-FM reported the deal approved by the Hawaiian Homes Commission Monday could take hundreds of Native Hawaiians off a homestead wait list. The commission voted to purchase the property in Honolulu from Kamehameha Schools. The properties include a vacant parking lot and two abandoned, low-rise apartment buildings. About $6.9 million of the nearly $8 million property deal will be covered by general obligation bonds with $1.75 million to come from the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust Fund.
ENDANGERED BIRDS-BREEDING PROGRAM
Endangered Maui birds to be moved in effort to save species
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists will decide whether to establish a captive breeding program on the U.S. mainland in an attempt to prevent the extinction of a bird species only found on Maui. The Hawaii Star-Advertiser reported that a decision about the plan to save the endangered kiwikiu is expected Thursday. Officials say a bird facility on the mainland has expressed interest in a kiwikiu captive-breeding program. Also known as the Maui parrotbill, the population of yellow and olive-green forest birds has dwindled to fewer than 300. Avian malaria killed 10 of 13 birds set to be released on Maui in October.
STRANDED TURTLES-DECREASE
Fewer turtles stranded on Maui in 2019 than previous year
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Fewer sea turtles were found stranded on Maui last year than in 2018, although officials say most cases continue to be caused by fishing gear. The Maui News reported there were 141 documented cases of green sea turtles stranded on Maui last year, down from 174 in 2018. Among the stranded turtles reported in 2019, 117 were located alive. Fishing gear caused 102 strandings and 13 were stranded due to unknown causes. The remaining 26 were caused by boat strikes, buoyancy disorders, injured flippers, shark bites, diseases, or turtles becoming stuck in rocks or sand.
CHURCH-IMMIGRATION FRAUD
Arrests at LA church allege marriage, immigration fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI raided a Philippines-based church in Los Angeles to arrest leaders of an alleged immigration fraud scheme that resulted in sham marriages. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that three leaders of the local branch of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ were arrested in morning raids. Authorities say the church flew members from the Philippines to California under false pretenses, then confiscated their passports and made them beg for donations to the church's charity. Court papers say the best fundraisers were then forced into sham marriages to keep them here. Calls to the church for comment were not answered.
MISSING KIDS-MOM FOUND
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say the mother of two missing children has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September. The Kauai Police Department announced Sunday that Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were contacted in Kauai on Saturday, where they had been staying for an unknown period of time. The couple's car was searched and Lori Vallow has been ordered to bring her children to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare office by Thursday or risk being found in contempt of court.