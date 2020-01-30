Artist making waves with plans for record-setting ocean mural

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where we see walls artist Hilton Alves sees blank canvases waiting to be transformed into wave murals.
"I'm pretty proud to be an ambassador of art," he said.
The self-taught Kahuku artist is painting 101 waves on walls all around the world. He calls it his Perfect Waves Project.
And now he’s about to take on his biggest challenge: A wall the length of two football fields in Waikele.
"My plan is to do the whole entire 600-foot-long wall in 12 days," he said.
If things go as planned in April he’ll paint a wave on a wall in the parking lot of Waikele Premium Outlets.
“I think once we start painting something more colorful with blue skies and waves that wall will come to life,” Alves said.
He’s pretty sure it will be the longest wave mural ever painted and might wind up in the Guinness Book of World Records.
"We did research and we didn't find anything that long with a wave painted on it," he said.
Besides Hawaii, Alves has painted wave murals on walls and sides of buildings in Houston, Los Angeles and Miami, and in Brazil, Singapore and Israel.
When he’s not painting or spending time with his family, he’s in the ocean.
“Salt water heals a lot and salt water inspires a lot,” he said. “It inspires me to transfer that energy to the canvas or the big walls.”
The Waikele wall is the first wave mural he's done without sponsorship, so he's raising money for 300 gallons of paint and supplies.
