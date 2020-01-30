HNN Forecast: Tracking a front from west to east Friday into the weekend

Good Thursday evening. We are changing things up this weekend as a front swings over the state. Starting with Kauai, more rain will be picking up on the radar on Friday. Then on Saturday heavy pockets of rain are possible for the rest of us, especially windward and mauka.
Clouds and showers along the front will spread eastward to the other islands through Saturday with developing trade winds focusing much of the shower activity along windward and mountain slopes. Weather conditions show improving trends from Sunday onward. Trade winds will return to the western islands Friday as a cold front brings an increase in clouds and showers that will focus windward and mauka. An upper level low will pass northeast of the state Saturday night into Sunday and may provide some enhancement to the showers. Southeast winds will take over during the first half of next week as the next front approaches.
Let's talk surf:
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain at advisory levels into Saturday due to the current west-northwest that peaked today and a new north-northwest swell expected to arrive Friday. A couple of background south swells expected Thursday through the weekend will be followed by a small south-southwest swell early next week.
Have a beautiful week. Spread aloha.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year! And Happy Lunar New Year! The year of the rat!
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.