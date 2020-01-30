HNN Forecast: Tracking a front from west to east Friday into the weekend

Clouds and showers along the front will spread eastward to the other islands through Saturday with developing trade winds focusing much of the shower activity along windward and mountain slopes. Weather conditions show improving trends from Sunday onward. Trade winds will return to the western islands Friday as a cold front brings an increase in clouds and showers that will focus windward and mauka. An upper level low will pass northeast of the state Saturday night into Sunday and may provide some enhancement to the showers. Southeast winds will take over during the first half of next week as the next front approaches.