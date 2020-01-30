Hawaiian Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 99 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.
The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines posted revenue of $708.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $224 million, or $4.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.83 billion.
Hawaiian Holdings shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.90, a drop of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HA