Forecast: Light winds and mostly dry today, trades tomorrow with more showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stable land and sea breeze pattern will hold over the western islands today and through Friday across the eastern half of the state. Trade winds will return to the western islands by late Friday morning ahead of a cold front forecast to reach Kauai by Friday night. Clouds and showers along the front will spread eastward to the other islands through Saturday with developing trade winds focusing much of the shower activity along windward and mountain slopes. Weather conditions show improving trends from Sunday onward.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain at advisory levels into Saturday due to the current west-northwest that peaked today and a new north-northwest swell expected to arrive Friday. A couple of background south swells expected Thursday through the weekend will be followed by a small south-southwest swell early next week.
