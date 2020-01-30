Forecast: Light winds and mostly dry today, trades tomorrow with more showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stable land and sea breeze pattern will hold over the western islands today and through Friday across the eastern half of the state. Trade winds will return to the western islands by late Friday morning ahead of a cold front forecast to reach Kauai by Friday night. Clouds and showers along the front will spread eastward to the other islands through Saturday with developing trade winds focusing much of the shower activity along windward and mountain slopes. Weather conditions show improving trends from Sunday onward.