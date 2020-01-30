Final salute to follow memorial services for fallen Officer Enriquez; road closures planned

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department, the community, and loved ones of fallen HPD officer Tiffany Enriquez are preparing to say their final aloha Thursday.
Public visitation is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Diamond Head Memorial Park. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m.
Following the service, there will be a final salute fronting HPD Headquarters. Motorists should plan ahead for road closures along the route from Diamond Head to HPD from noon to 2 p.m.
Enriquez died along fellow officer Kaulike Kalama in a shooting near Diamond Head more than a week ago. Details on Kalama’s services have not yet been publicly announced.
Since the tragedy, flags have been flying at half staff in their honor.
Hawaii News Now will live stream the memorial online and on Facebook.
