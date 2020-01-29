Take a look at the 3 proposed designs for the new Aloha Stadium district

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Renderings for what the new Aloha Stadium could look like have been released.
Lawmakers and developers have been brainstorming what they wanted not just the stadium to look like, but also the grounds surrounding the stadium.
They’re envisioning a completely new “Aloha Stadium Entertainment District,” and although rendering have been released, officials say they are just concepts and they could end up using different ideas from each design.
One features an awning covering over much of the stadium. Another would have a U-shaped upper deck to shield some of the sun.
Another one of the renderings includes a towering high-rise as part of the stadium.
Each design features different parking options and amenities.
The state allocated $350 million for the project, which is expected to be open by Fall of 2023.
Comments and suggestions are still being taken as they choose a design.
Along the way of the development process, community meetings have been held.
Lawmakers and other stakeholders have previously said they wanted to increase retail space at the stadium as a part of the redevelopment.
To provide your input on the proposals or to learn more, click here.
