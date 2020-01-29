A sharp increase in maintenance fees upsets residents of a Kakaako condo tower

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A sharp increase in maintenance fees at an affordable housing complex is upsetting Kakaako residents.
The first families started moving into Ke Kilohana about eight months ago. It’s touted as the first affordable housing tower in Ward Village developed by the Howard Hughes Corporation.
But residents say they were outraged to learn monthly maintenance fees could possibly be going up more than 50 percent.
They said they were told by building management that the costs to maintain the building and pay staff far exceeds what’s currently being collected.
Depending on the size of their units, some residents said their monthly fee would go up by at least $200.
A Howard Hughes representative said they have offered their assistance with cost-saving solutions, and look forward to continuing their collaboration with the association.
A special meeting was held Tuesday night by the building’s board of directors to meet with concerned residents and discuss the impending increases.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.