Sam Bennett joins UH staff as Offensive Assistant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i head football coach Todd Graham, announced his first coaching hire on the offensive side of the ball with the addition of Sam Bennett.
Bennett comes to Manoa after spending last season with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals as a coaching assistant.
He worked under head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the offensive staff assisting with daily practice and game planning in all facets of the offense.
“Coach Bennett is one of the brightest coaches and best teachers I have encountered in my 30+ years of coaching,” Graham said. “We are so thrilled to welcome him and we can’t wait for him to get started.”
Prior to joining the NFL ranks with the Cardinals, Bennett spent three years at Arizona State – two as an offensive graduate assistant and one as an offensive analyst.
In those three seasons, the Sun Devils offense averaged 31.7 points and 413.3 yards per game.
While at ASU, Bennett earned his master’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2017.
In addition, Bennett spent two years as an offensive graduate assistant at Rice University from 2014-15, where he worked primarily with the quarterbacks and offensive line.
The Dallas, Texas native got his first coaching job with Irving High School where he coached the offensive and defensive line and was the assistant wrestling coach.
He also coached football, basketball, and track at Scoggins Middle School in Frisco, Texas. Bennett prepped at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas where he was a starter on the Scots’ 15-0 state championship squad in 2005.
He served as the team’s long snapper and played on the offensive line, blocking for future Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Bennett and his wife, Stephanie, have a daughter, Scottie.
