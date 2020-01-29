Officials work to remove semi-truck that veered off H-3, ending up on its side

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are trying to remove a semi-truck that struck a guard rail and ended up on its side off the H-3 Freeway on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. between the Likelike Highway exit and the Hospital Rock Tunnel.
Crews had to shut down the left lane in both directions of the H-3.
Lanes were still shut down as of 9:15 a.m.
It’s not known if there were any injuries.
This story will be updated.
