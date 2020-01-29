A new tool on Facebook helps users manage their privacy. Here’s how it works

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facebook is watching you. But at least it’s trying to be more transparent by letting you know what sites you’re visiting.
The social media giant is launching its “Off-Facebook Activity” tool, which allows users to manage and delete the data that third-party websites and apps share with Facebook, available to all users worldwide. The feature was first introduced in 2018, but only launched to users in select areas last year.
What does this mean for you?
For example: Sam shops online and buys a camera. The business uses Facebook’s business tools and that means your activity gets shared with Facebook.
Facebook receives the data and saves your visit to that website and that you made a purchase. You then see an ad on Facebook for a 10% off coupon on your next purchase from that online store.
The tools are hidden in a bunch of settings menus that are hard to find, but you can find that link by clicking here if you’re logged into Facebook.
You can also clear that history as well.
- Go to Settings in your Facebook app.
- Choose Off-Facebook Activity.
- From here, you can choose specific apps to see how many interactions you had with an app or a website.
- To clear your history of all apps, click on the Clear History toward the top.
