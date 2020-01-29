New emergency room facility opens in Kamuela on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Blessing and untying of maile lei marked the opening of a brand new emergency room on Hawaii Island.
The medical facility is located in Kamuela at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital.
It’s three times larger than the current ER at the hospital, standing at 12,000 square feet. The new facility houses 13 private patient rooms, 11 of which are standard and two are trauma rooms.
Upwards of 250 people gathered for the opening and tours of the new facility.
Patients in need of treatment can now be dropped off at the east side of the hospital instead of at the main hospital lobby.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.