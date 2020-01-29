Makakilo man to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ as a contestant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Makakilo man is representing the Aloha State on “Jeopardy!” on Wednesday.
Joshua Swiger thinks he has what it takes to question Alex Trebek.
After taking the online “Jeopardy!” test three times, the former Marine and current tour operator was invited to audition in Los Angeles and got picked to compete three weeks later.
Swiger said it wasn’t the clues from Alex Trebek that stumped him.
“It's the buzzer,” he said. “You gotta get that buzzer. That's the hard part. They say the average response is about 200 milliseconds. So you're trying to time it so you get in front of the other.”
Despite the challenge, Swiger said being on the show has been a dream of his.
Zelda Nash, from Pahoa, was the last Hawaii contestant to win. That was back in 2007.
