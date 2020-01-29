Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

ENDANGERED BIRDS-BREEDING PROGRAM
Endangered Maui birds to be moved in effort to save species
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists will decide whether to establish a captive breeding program on the U.S. mainland in an attempt to prevent the extinction of a bird species only found on Maui. The Hawaii Star-Advertiser reported that a decision about the plan to save the endangered kiwikiu is expected Thursday. Officials say a bird facility on the mainland has expressed interest in a kiwikiu captive-breeding program. Also known as the Maui parrotbill, the population of yellow and olive-green forest birds has dwindled to fewer than 300. Avian malaria killed 10 of 13 birds set to be released on Maui in October.
STRANDED TURTLES-DECREASE
Fewer turtles stranded on Maui in 2019 than previous year
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Fewer sea turtles were found stranded on Maui last year than in 2018, although officials say most cases continue to be caused by fishing gear. The Maui News reported there were 141 documented cases of green sea turtles stranded on Maui last year, down from 174 in 2018. Among the stranded turtles reported in 2019, 117 were located alive. Fishing gear caused 102 strandings and 13 were stranded due to unknown causes. The remaining 26 were caused by boat strikes, buoyancy disorders, injured flippers, shark bites, diseases, or turtles becoming stuck in rocks or sand.
MISSING KIDS-MOM FOUND
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say the mother of two missing children has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September. The Kauai Police Department announced Sunday that Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were contacted in Kauai on Saturday, where they had been staying for an unknown period of time. The couple's car was searched and Lori Vallow has been ordered to bring her children to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare office by Thursday or risk being found in contempt of court.
TRAFFIC DEATHS-ROAD INITIATIVES
Hawaii considers ways to combat traffic-related deaths
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have proposed initiatives to help reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities after transportation officials confirmed more than 100 deaths in the last year. Hawaii News Now reported Friday that those initiatives include installing traffic cameras to capture drivers running red lights and enforcing zero-tolerance policies for drinking and driving. Officials say the cameras would automatically record anyone who runs a red light, and a ticket would then be mailed to the address associated with the license plate number. Lawmakers have also proposed a zero-tolerance law meaning driving while under the influence of any amount of alcohol would become illegal.
VACATION RENTALS-FEWER UNITS
Study: Fewer vacation rental units available on Oahu
HONOLULU (AP) — A study show the number of residential vacation rentals on Oahu has decreased by more than 13% since legislation was enforced against illegal short-term rentals. Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Hawaii Tourism Authority released the latest monthly study this week. The study shows vacation rental units in Oahu fell from about 274,900 in August to about 237,300 in December. Agency officials say the study suggests legislation has successfully started to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, an intentional goal by city leaders when legislation was adopted in June. Officials say the city has issued 298 vacation rental violation notices since enforcing new regulations in August.
OFFICERS SHOT-HAWAII
Officials identify remains found in burnt-out Hawaii home
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains of two people found in a burnt-out home where a man allegedly shot and killed two Honolulu police officers and attacked a neighbor before setting the house ablaze last weekend. Officials on Friday released a statement identifying the 77-year-old homeowner, Lois Ann Cain, as one of the two people found in the house. A tenant, Jaroslav Hanel, is accused of shooting police who responded to the home after he allegedly attacked another woman who lived there. Cain was in the process of evicting Hanel when the violence erupted Sunday. The medical examiner also identified the second set of remains but withheld a name pending notification of next of kin.