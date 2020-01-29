Judge: Police and prosecutors hid evidence, violated Ewa Beach woman’s civil rights

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach woman is suing the Honolulu Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and the city after a circuit court judge determined the agency violated her right to due process.
Julie Ake, 40, was arrested in November 2017 for attempted murder. Honolulu Police accused her of trying to run down a man at Pearl City Industrial Park.
But video surveillance of the incident, shows the man, who Ake did not know, grab a metal pipe from the side of the street, and start swinging it as he walked.
Ake’s Chrysler 300 then comes into view of the camera and you see the man stop her, she slams on her brakes. The man then starts bashing her car with the metal pipe.
The video then shows her reverse suddenly, she says, in an attempt to get away. She panicked, hit the gas, and struck a parked truck, then tried to reverse again. That’s when another person comes in to help her. That witness squares off with the man who is still holding the pipe, before he turns and walks away.
Ake called 911 just seconds after the incident.
During the frantic call she tries to explain what happened, but the dispatcher has a hard time understanding her.
When officers arrive, it was Ake who was arrested.
The man with the pipe became the victim after showing an injury to his leg.
“When the detective came and tried to explain to me, he said no, Julie, you’re going to jail for attempted murder and I said you’ve got to be kidding me."
Ake spent five days in jail prior to posting $50,000 bail, then, she admits, she ran, “I was afraid." Ake was on HOPE probation and this offense violated her status sending her to jail for months.
Seven months after she was charged, but ahead of her trial, Circuit Court Judge Todd Eddins dismissed the case with prejudice after finally being able to view the surveillance video, hear the 911 call Ake made, and see the photos of her damaged car.
All that evidence was left out of the case file exhibits.
“It was clearly misconduct,” says William Sink, Ake’s attorney who was stunned by how blunt Judge Eddins was in his ruling.
Eddins writes, “The surveillance recording reveals that (the man with the pipe) was untruthful.” Ake later found out that man owned a business nearby.
Eddins described the man as ‘arming’ himself with the pipe and said he 'ran in the path of Ake’s car" and that Ake took action in an attempt to prevent her car from colliding with him.
Eddins went even further when discussing the Honolulu Police detective’s role, “Detective (Michael) Burger did not accurately and fairly describe the event.” Eddins repeatedly writes in the order, that Detective Burger’s statements and actions were misleading and says Burger viewed the video and recovered it within days of the incident but would not include it in the case file.
The judge equally blamed Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Park, saying the surveillance was “persuasive” and that video recording is the ‘best evidence.’ Typically better than witness accounts due to memory problems and perception. “There was unquestioned evidentiary value to the event’s taping. Yet, the prosecuting attorney chose not to submit the best evidence.”
He went on to write, “the prosecution deliberately decide(d) not to permit court review of the videotape of the crime, there are due process implications.”
Eddins also the video “clearly exculpatory” and he said this was a situation of fundamental fairness.
About the 911 call, he described it as Ake’s plea for help and said that should have also been included.
William Sink, Ake’s attorney filed the civil lawsuit late last year, “Need to see that something is done to make the prosecutor’s office have a degree of responsibility and not to prosecute the innocent. There’s plenty of guilty people out there they can prosecute.”
Ake lost her job when she was jailed and said the events strained her relationship with her grown children because she cut them off thinking she’d be locked up for the crimes.
