If you meet certain requirements, Goodwill Hawaii can file your taxes for free

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Goodwill Hawaii is offering free tax filing services through April for low-income residents.
Families or individuals who earned less than $56,000 last year and do not own a home or business are eligible for the service.
Across the state, there will be seven sites offering the free community tax services. To find a location nearest you, click here.
It’s the 16th year Goodwill Hawaii is offering the service.
“Like our other programs and services, our goal is to help local residents and their families become self-sufficient by helping them earn back their entire refund,” Katy Chen, chief operating officer of Goodwill Hawaii, said.
To make an appointment, head to their website, or call 808-836-0313.
Last tax season, Goodwill Hawaii helped more than 1,700 households file their federal and state taxes. More than $3.4 million was earned back in tax refunds and credits.
Goodwill says those who file taxes with their service, on average get a refund of $2,000.
