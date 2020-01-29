HNN Forecast: Pleasant and dry for now; tracking a front later this week

Hope you have been enjoying all this sunshine! Rather mellow weather conditions will persist over the next few days. Light winds will persist over Kauai and Oahu while southeast trade winds are expected over Maui County and the Big Island. An approaching front will push a ridge, area of high pressure associated with sinking air, over the state Wednesday night and Thursday bringing light winds across the islands. The front will likely bring wet and unsettled weather to portions of the state Friday and early Saturday as trades rebuild. Especially Kauai and perhaps windward Oahu. Typical trade wind weather is due on Sunday, with trades veering southeasterly again early next week.