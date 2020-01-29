HNN Forecast: Pleasant and dry for now; tracking a front later this week

Good Tuesday evening. Light and stable winds continue.
Hope you have been enjoying all this sunshine! Rather mellow weather conditions will persist over the next few days. Light winds will persist over Kauai and Oahu while southeast trade winds are expected over Maui County and the Big Island. An approaching front will push a ridge, area of high pressure associated with sinking air, over the state Wednesday night and Thursday bringing light winds across the islands. The front will likely bring wet and unsettled weather to portions of the state Friday and early Saturday as trades rebuild. Especially Kauai and perhaps windward Oahu. Typical trade wind weather is due on Sunday, with trades veering southeasterly again early next week.
A High Surf Advisory is now up for north and west facing. The next northwest swell is expected to arrive late tonight and peak at solid advisory levels by Wednesday morning. A larger, potentially warning level, northwest to north-northwest swell is expected towards the end of the week.
Have a beautiful week. Spread aloha.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year! And Happy Lunar New Year! The year of the rat!
