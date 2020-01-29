Heavy equipment auction includes excavator, cars ... and a bounce house

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Need an excavator?
The massive piece of heavy machinery is on the auction block along with over 200 items.
The catalog is part of The Waianae Valley Epic Heavy Equipment and Farm Auction, which is on now.
Along with heavy machinery there are some pretty fun items as well, like a bounce house and arcade machine. There are also several vehicles on the auction block.
Bidding ends Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
To see the auction and place a bid, click here.
