General surgeon, former 'Iolani basketball coach named new president, CEO of HMSA

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Medical Service Association has a new president and CEO, the company’s board of directors said Tuesday.
Dr. Mark Mugiishi will take the helm of the state’s largest medical insurance company effective Feb. 1.
Mugiishi previously served as interim president and CEO, as well as chief health officer since August 2019.
He’s been with HMSA since 1995.
As a general surgeon for almost 30 years, Mugiishi also co-founded the Endoscopy Institute of Hawaii and the Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii.
He also served as associate chair of the department of surgery and director of surgical education at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.
Another fun fact: He’s a former state championship winning basketball coach.
On the court, he led 'Iolani School to seven state championships — and is still the winningest coach in Hawaii high school basketball history.
And if that wasn’t enough, Mugiishi also produced the Broadway musical “Allegiance,” starring George Takei and Lea Salonga.
Mugiishi replaces Michael B. Stollar, who is stepping down due to health reasons.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.