Galloway named Big West Freshman of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After making just his first two career starts last week, University of Hawai’i outside hitter Chaz Galloway is already making a name for himself in the college ranks.
On Monday, Galloway was named the Big West Conference’s Freshman of the Week.
Galloway helped the Rainbow Warriors to a pair of victories over Lincoln Memorial and King, as the San Diego, Calif., native averaged 3.25 kills and 2.25 digs per set while hitting a blistering .667 with only one attack error in 18 attempts.
The freshman, played in two sets in each match and tallied 13 kills, nine digs, one ace and one block.
Galloway posted six kills in seven attempts with no errors (.857) versus Lincoln Memorial and seven kills in 11 attempts (.545) and a season-high seven digs against King.
The top-ranked Warriors have an off week this week and return to the court for the 26th Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational, Feb. 6-8 featuring Queens, Concordia-Irvine, and UC Irvine. Matches are 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m., each day at the Stan Sheriff Center.
