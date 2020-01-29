Former high-ranking union leader sentenced to 30 months in prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former head of the powerful Longshoremen’s union was sentenced Wednesday to two and half years in prison for identity theft.
Nate Lum, the former division director for the ILWU, also has to pay $314,000 in restitution.
In court Wednesday, Lum apologized to the judge, the community and his family for his actions.
“First of all, I offered no excuses. From day one, I admitted yes, I did commit those crimes,” he said.
Under a plea deal, the 62-year-old pleaded guilty last year to identity theft after admitting to stealing $33,000 in Social Security checks intended for his late father.
He also admitted that he failed to file federal tax returns.
In return, prosecutors agreed to drop a theft charge against him.
The conviction represents a steep fall for Lum who was once paid over $200,000 a year to lead a union that represents over 1,000 dock workers statewide.
He must surrender to authorities on March 11.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.