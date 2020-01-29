Forecast: Light winds and mostly dry conditions persist, more showers Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stable and rather dry conditions will persist through Thursday, featuring light and variable winds across the western half of the state and east to southeast winds with light windward showers on the Big Island. A front will stall near Kauai on Friday, bringing wet and unsettled conditions across the western end of the state into Saturday as trade winds rebuild. Trades will veer southeasterly again early next week. An upper trough will pass over the islands on Friday and could create enough instability to trigger heavy showers. Expect wetter conditions to favor windward areas of Kauai and Oahu with moderate, mainly windward showers elsewhere.