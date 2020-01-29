First responders to violent Diamond Head rampage reunite with those they helped

HONOLULU - Nine days after the Diamond Head tragedy, there was a coming together of first responders and the community at La Pietra-Hawaii School for Girls on Tuesday.
The school organized the event to say thank you and it turned out to be a reunion.
“Can I give you a hug. I’m glad you are OK?” said paramedic Kapio Hayashida after reuniting with stabbing survivor Gisela Ricardi King.
Hayashida and and his partner were in the first ambulance to arrive at the violent Diamond Head rampage.
“We automatically started treating her and taking care of her, assessing her making sure she was stabilized,” he said.
They also told responding officers how to treat two fallen officers as other emergency responders were cut off by the barrage of gunshots and the erupting fire.
Battling fear for themselves, they contemplated an escape plan.
“At that point, I realized we were blocked in so there was no way we could go anywhere with her,” said Hayashida.
"Just trying to figure out a way to keep my partner and I and our patient safe," he added.
King was thankful to meet Hayashida and also reunite with good Samaritan Ian Felix, who also provided first aid with neighbors.
“I lost my friend. We lost two officers unfortunately," King said. “I have that every day on my mind, but also I’m so grateful. I saw a lot of miracles happen for us to be alive.”
Felix agreed, “I’m so glad that she’s fine. Doing fine and recovering."
Felix said even though neighbors warned him that gunman Jerry Hanel would go after him, he refused to leave.
"I didn't care. I can't really listen to anybody push me out. My main attention is a lady bleeding on the ground," said Felix.
Hayley Cerit’s house burned down and she knew both her murdered neighbor Lois Cain and Hanel. She’s says she coping with trauma, grief and guilt.
"He needed help and we all regret now, me and all of my neighbors, are so sorry that we didn't do something on his behalf," she said.
Despite the tragedy, some here see a silver lining.
“Any positive influences out of this is awesome. It’s uplifting for us,” said Hayashida.
