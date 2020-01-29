Central Pacific Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.
The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.
The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.7 million, topping Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $58.3 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $225.9 million.
Central Pacific Financial shares have declined 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 5% in the last 12 months.
