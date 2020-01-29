Central Pacific Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 29, 2020 at 1:58 AM HST - Updated January 29 at 1:58 AM

HONOLULU (AP) _ Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.3 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $225.9 million.

Central Pacific Financial shares have declined 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPF