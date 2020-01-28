1 year later, Hawaii remembers 3 killed in Kakaako pedestrian crash

1 year later, Hawaii remembers 3 killed in Kakaako pedestrian crash
The deadly crash shut down the intersection for hours, and stunned the community. (Source: Hawaii News Now/File)
By HNN Staff | January 28, 2020 at 7:33 AM HST - Updated January 28 at 7:33 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly one year ago, a pickup truck plowed into a group of pedestrians in Kakaako, killing three people and marking one of Hawaii’s deadliest pedestrian crashes in more than a decade.

Over the weekend, friends and family held a memorial walk in honor of one of the victims, Dr. William Travis Lau, an anesthesiologist.

Lau was on a run the night of the crash. He was training for California’s Surf City Marathon — a race he’d hope he could do well enough in to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

This week, more than 60 of his friends and family will travel to California to run the race in his honor.

Dr. William Travis Lau was among those killed Monday night when a truck plowed into a group of pedestrians in Kakaako. (Image: Family)
Dr. William Travis Lau was among those killed Monday night when a truck plowed into a group of pedestrians in Kakaako. (Image: Family)

Other victims in the pedestrian crash include 26-year-old Casimir Pokorny, a visitor from Pennsylvania, and 47-year-old Reino Ikeda, a visitor from Japan.

[Read more: Families of 3 crash victims mourn loved ones who did so much in life — and had so much yet to accomplish]

Casimir Pokorny was one of three pedestrians killed Monday when a truck lost control and plowed through a traffic island. (Image: Family)
Casimir Pokorny was one of three pedestrians killed Monday when a truck lost control and plowed through a traffic island. (Image: Family)

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2019.

Witnesses described a horrific scene in the moments after the crash, with bodies scattered across the road and first responders and bystanders rushing to the aid of those who were hit.

Police say the driver, Alins Sumang, was drunk and speeding.

Sumang is charged with three counts of manslaughter.

His trial is set to begin in February.

Since the crash, the city has unveiled several new pedestrian safety measures — and police have pledged a crackdown on drunk drivers.

[Read more: Attorney for victims in deadly Kakaako crash raises questions about officers’ actions]

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.