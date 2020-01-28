1 year later, Hawaii remembers 3 killed in Kakaako pedestrian crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly one year ago, a pickup truck plowed into a group of pedestrians in Kakaako, killing three people and marking one of Hawaii’s deadliest pedestrian crashes in more than a decade.
Over the weekend, friends and family held a memorial walk in honor of one of the victims, Dr. William Travis Lau, an anesthesiologist.
Lau was on a run the night of the crash. He was training for California’s Surf City Marathon — a race he’d hope he could do well enough in to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
This week, more than 60 of his friends and family will travel to California to run the race in his honor.
Other victims in the pedestrian crash include 26-year-old Casimir Pokorny, a visitor from Pennsylvania, and 47-year-old Reino Ikeda, a visitor from Japan.
The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2019.
Witnesses described a horrific scene in the moments after the crash, with bodies scattered across the road and first responders and bystanders rushing to the aid of those who were hit.
Police say the driver, Alins Sumang, was drunk and speeding.
Sumang is charged with three counts of manslaughter.
His trial is set to begin in February.
Since the crash, the city has unveiled several new pedestrian safety measures — and police have pledged a crackdown on drunk drivers.
