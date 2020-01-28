US beefs up screening of travelers for new virus from China

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, Passengers wear protective face masks at the departure hall of the high speed train station in Hong Kong. Fear about the effects of a new virus found in China is spreading faster through financial markets around the world than the sickness itself. U.S. stocks fell to their biggest weekly loss since early October on worries that the new coronavirus could ultimately hurt travel and global economic growth. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) (Source: Kin Cheung)
January 28, 2020 at 7:58 AM HST - Updated January 28 at 7:58 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says worry about the virus should not impact Americans’ day-to-day lives.

So far there are five confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and no sign they have spread the illness to those around them. But as a precaution, the U.S. is beefing up its checks on returning international travelers beyond the five airports initially announced, to encompass 20 entry points.

