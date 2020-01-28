2 Hawaii restaurants to donate proceeds to families of fallen HPD officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Businesses are lending a hand to families of the two Honolulu police officers who were killed in the line of duty at Diamond Head last week.
Big City Diner, SHOPO and the Hawaii Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union are teaming up in the latest benefit for Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.
On Tuesday, all profits from dine-in meals served at Big City Diner restaurants will be donated to the memorial fund to assist the officers’ families.
Locations include Kaimuki, Kailua, Windward Mall and Waipio.
Customers must print out this flyer and present it with a check.
In addition, the Boiling Crab at SALT at Our Kakaako will also donate a portion of its proceeds to the families of the fallen officers.
The fundraiser begins the week of Feb. 3.
