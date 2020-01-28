Kai defeats ’Aina 23-7 in Hula Bowl return

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 12 year hiatus the Hula Bowl returned to Aloha Stadium on Sunday.
After a scoreless first quarter, fans saw Team Kai best Team Aina 23-7 in the game’s reboot.
The games MVP awards were handed out to a pair of defensive line man as Kansas State’s Reggie Walker won MVP for Team Kai with seven tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Although many of the biggest college football programs in the country were represented in the 2020 Hula Bowl it was a player from Dartmouth that took home the top honor for Team 'Aina.
Niko Lalos earned team MVP honors after six tackles, two sacks and three TFLs.
The University of Hawaii had six players represented in the Hula Bowl with fullback Dayton Furuta, receivers Jason-Matthew Sharsh, JoJo Ward, linebacker Solomon Matautia and safety Ikem Okeke suiting up as members of Team Kai.
Matautia recorded three tackles and a fumble recovery in the game, while Okeke had two tackles.
Ward finished with one reception for nine yards, but did have a highlight reel touchdown catch called back due to a holding penalty.
Farrington graduate and former Texas Tech linebacker and LSU national champion Breiden Fehoko, tallied two tackles in the game.
The game served as one final opportunity for players to showcase their talents ahead of the NFL draft taking place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
