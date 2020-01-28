Stansberry’s late three propels UH to 76-75 win over UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday night was an unforgettable evening for Manoa basketball fans, as the University of Hawaii men’s hoops team defeated UC Davis, 76-75 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Eddie Stansberry, came off a screen to hit the game-winning three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left to punctuate a late rally and lift the Rainbow Warriors to victory on a night the program commemorated its 100th season.
A raucous crowd, augmented by six decades of former players, coaches, and staff, watched the 'Bows win their third straight game and move into a tie for first-place in the Big West with a 4-1 mark.
UH did it in comeback fashion, overcoming a nine-point deficit in the final four minutes.
Stansberry, scored the final five points for UH, finishing with a game-high 23 points, while hitting 5-of-12 three-pointers, none bigger than his final shot of the night.
Drew Buggs, provided the assist on the final shot from the corner, an finished the game with 11 assists an just one turnover while playing all 40 minutes.
UH led 42-38 at half and led by as many as eight points early in the second half.
'Bows big man Zigmars Raimo added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UH, while Justin Hemsley also provided an offensive spark tallying a career-high 14 points in the absence of Samuta Avea.
UH will now conclude its four-game Big West homestand with a matchup versus CSUN on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The game will be part of a doubleheader with the women slated to tip at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 8:00 p.m.
