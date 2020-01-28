Orange ‘flying honu’ will soon appear in Hawaii’s skies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There will soon be another “flying honu” in Hawaii.
All Nippon Airways will add the plane to its A380 family soon. It’s the third Airbus in the airliner’s fleet to sport an elaborate honu livery.
Airbus said its paint shop in Germany took 21 days to paint the orange Hawaiian honu on the double-decker airplane as a tribute to Hawaii’s sunsets.
Like the two other ANA A380s, the newest plane will fly a Tokyo-Honolulu route.
The first flying honu, painted blue, made its debut in May 2019. The second was released this year and is painted emerald green.
