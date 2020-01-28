Good Samaritans, firefighters save woman’s life at Green Sands Beach

Good Samaritans, firefighters save woman’s life at Green Sands Beach
Green Sands Beach (Source: Ben Kastelic - Nebula Media Hawaii/Big Island Flow)
By HNN Staff | January 28, 2020 at 6:20 AM HST - Updated January 28 at 6:20 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good Samaritans saved a woman's life at Hawaii Island's famous Green Sands beach on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Hawaii Fire Department, the bystanders pulled the 40-year-old from the ocean and brought her to shore, where she was initially unresponsive.

They revived her, but she couldn't make it back up the trail.

Fire rescue specialists responded and brought her back up to the trailhead.

The woman was eventually taken to the Kona Community Hospital.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.