Forecast: Light winds to persist until the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rather benign weather conditions will persist over the next few days as a ridge sits just north of Kauai. Light winds will persist over Kauai and Oahu while southeast trade winds are expected over Maui County and the Big Island. An approaching front will push the ridge over the state Wednesday night and Thursday bringing light winds across the islands. The front will likely bring wet and unsettled weather to portions of the state Friday and early Saturday as trades rebuild.
The current northwest swell continues to gradually decrease, but will hold surf at low-end advisory levels across exposed north and west facing shores of smaller islands through tonight. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory for north as west facing shores of the smaller islands has been extended through tonight. The next northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and peak at solid advisory levels by Wednesday morning. A larger, potentially warning level, northwest to north-northwest swell is expected towards the end of the week.
