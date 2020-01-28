Forecast: Light winds to persist until the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rather benign weather conditions will persist over the next few days as a ridge sits just north of Kauai. Light winds will persist over Kauai and Oahu while southeast trade winds are expected over Maui County and the Big Island. An approaching front will push the ridge over the state Wednesday night and Thursday bringing light winds across the islands. The front will likely bring wet and unsettled weather to portions of the state Friday and early Saturday as trades rebuild.