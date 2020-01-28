City considers creating a new utility (and fee) for tackling storm water

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is considering a new utility ― and a fee for residents ― in order to better manage storm water runoff.
A new website outlines the effort and offers opportunities for community input.
Community meetings will also start Feb. 3, and an advisory group has been convened.
The city said the utility would help the city tackle the millions of gallons of rain that runs down streets and gutters, picking up pollutants before ending up in Oahu waterways.
Officials point out that there are at least 2,000 storm water utilities in municipalities across 39 states.
“Storm water utilities provide municipalities with dedicated, fee-based funding available exclusively for storm water management purposes,” the city said, in a news release.
