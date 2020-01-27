17 vehicles towed on the spot since Maui’s new DUI tow law took effect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since Maui county’s new DUI tow law started a little more than a week ago, police on the Valley Isle have been busy enforcing the new rules.
Since the new law, officers have arrested 21 drivers who were suspected of being intoxicated while behind the wheel. In those arrests, 17 vehicles were towed on the spot at the owner’s expense.
Depending on the type of tow and time of the night, it could cost anywhere from $300 to $600 to get the vehicle back.
The law is aimed at deterring impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.
Four of the vehicles were turned over to sober passengers to drive.
“When the officers ask these passengers, ‘Why did you let this person drive?’ The answer was, ‘Well we checked with them to see if they were okay and they said they were okay.’ And our officers are telling them, ‘If you have to even ask, you shouldn’t be driving in the first place,’” said Lt. William Hankins of the Maui Police Department.
So far this year on Maui, there have been two traffic-related deaths. Authorities are still waiting for the results from those toxicology tests.
