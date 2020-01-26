Trade winds to become light, with mostly dry conditions

Light to moderate trade winds are expected through early Monday, then shift to light southeasterlies Monday afternoon through Thursday as a series of cold fronts passes to the north. Winds will be light enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes, but conditions will remain rather dry and stable, although there may be some afternoon clouds and perhaps an isolated pop-up shower. The next change will come around Friday into the weekend, when a strong cold front is forecast to move into the islands and bring wet and unsettled weather.
The current northwest swell is declining and the high surf warning has been canceled, but it has been replaced by a high surf advisory for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of the Big Island through 6 p.m. Monday. The next northwest swell is expected Tuesday night and peak at high-end advisory levels Wednesday. A small craft advisory will remain in effect overnight for most Hawaiian coastal waters as the swell decreases.
