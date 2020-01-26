Trade winds to become light, with mostly dry conditions

Light to moderate trade winds are expected through early Monday, then shift to light southeasterlies Monday afternoon through Thursday as a series of cold fronts passes to the north. Winds will be light enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes, but conditions will remain rather dry and stable, although there may be some afternoon clouds and perhaps an isolated pop-up shower. The next change will come around Friday into the weekend, when a strong cold front is forecast to move into the islands and bring wet and unsettled weather.