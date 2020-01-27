Lifeguards officials pull a body from Waikiki waters, rescue another man shortly after

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a busy day in the water for lifeguards in Waikiki on Sunday.
Lifeguards recovered the body of a man shortly after noon. The body was brought to shore near from waters near the Waikiki police substation.
First responders got the emergency call at around 12:30 p.m. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s age and name, or his exact cause of death.
Then shortly after, ocean Safety officials say a man in his 70s was rescued from waters off the Hale Koa Hotel.
Lifeguards performed CPR and the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.