1 lane of traffic open on Kamehameha Highway near Kawela Bay

OAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A geyser of water shot high into the air Monday morning following an accident near Kawela Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.
At least one lane of traffic was open as of 5 a.m. on the highway between Kawela Bay and Crawford’s Convalescent. At one point, Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions.
Police are on scene alternating traffic along with Hawaiian Electric and water crews.
The crash also brought down power lines, knocking out power to about 500 people, according to HECO’s outage map.
