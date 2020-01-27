La Pietra to host gathering to thank first responders in wake of Diamond Head tragedy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - La Pietra-Hawaii School for Girls will host a “Gathering of Gratitude” on Tuesday to bring the community together in the wake of the Diamond Head tragedy and thank first responders.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is open to members of the community impacted by the tragedy, along with the Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Fire Department.
Organizers say the gathering is aimed at coming together for a gathering of “gratitude, peace, unity and support.”
The event comes nine days after a 53-year-old suspect living in a home on Hibiscus Drive in Diamond Head is believed to have killed his landlord, fatally shot two responding officers in an ambush and then set a fire that burned five properties to the ground and damaged several others.
