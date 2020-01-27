Forecast: Light winds taking over with mostly dry conditions

The current northwest swell continues to remain elevated, but is gradually decreasing throughout the state. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through Monday afternoon and west facing shores of the Big Island through tonight. A series of moderate to large northwest swells moving through the islands, at least through the middle to latter part of the week. The next northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night. Latest model guidance is suggesting the swell to peak at solid advisory levels sometime Wednesday.