Breaded SPAM patties (by the bulk) are now a thing at Costco

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You probably remember SPAM’s last wild marketing idea: Pumpkin spice flavored meat.
Well now, they’re back at it again.
Costco has debuted the latest SPAM product: Breaded pork SPAM patties.
And the online reviews are mixed.
Breaded SPAM isn’t a new concept — if you’ve had homemade SPAM katsu, it’s essentially the same thing. But this is the first time the company has manufactured it, and sold it by the case at Costco.
According to Delish.com, unlike the original, this new product doesn’t come in a can. “The fully cooked patties come in a box of nine servings and must be kept frozen,” the Delish report said.
Hawaii residents said they’ve found the packs at Costco stores all around the islands, from town, to Kapolei, on the Big Island and more.
Aside from musubi, the breaded pork patties can also be plopped between two buns and used in a sandwich, as the picture on the box suggests.
The original SPAM has been around since 1937.
According to their website, the six simple ingredients — pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar and sodium nitrite — won the hearts of soldiers during the war, along with celebrities, chefs and families over the years.
The breaded patties are now added to the wide varieties of SPAM products that are sold. Other flavors include garlic, Spam with cheese, Portuguese sausage seasoning and many more.
(And let’s not forget, SPAM spread is also available online. But that’s a story for a different day.)
