‘The blue ohana is very strong’: Fundraiser for fallen HPD officers attended by many

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fundraiser for fallen officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama drew large crowds to an Oahu sports bar on Sunday.
Dozens of people showed up at TJ’s Sports Bar and Grill on Kapiolani Boulevard to support the victim’s families. The line to get in wrapped around the building by the afternoon.
Sunday marked one week since they were fatally shot in a violent rampage near Diamond Head.
“It’s very, very tough to think something like this can ever happen and the families — the grief that they’re going through... The only thing that we can do is come together as a family. The blue ohana is very strong,” Honolulu Police Officer Chantel Tavares said.
The fundraiser included a silent auction as well as a raffle.
TJ’s quickly organized the event to honor the two. A manager said the bar is a popular hangout spot for police officers.
It’s one of many fundraising efforts put on for the families of the victims. A concert featuring Kapena, B.E.T and Maoli is planned for Jan. 31 at the Republik. It is being organized by the apparel company, Hawaii’s Finest.
Earlier in the day, a convoy started in Hawaii Kai where Officer Kalama was stationed, and made its way to the Waikiki police substation where Officer Enriquez worked.
A candlelight vigil for Officer Kalama is set for Tuesday night at Sandy Beach. And the funeral service for Officer Enriquez will be on Thursday at Diamond Head Memorial Park.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.