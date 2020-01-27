BBB: Beware of scammers looking to take advantage of Kobe Bryant tragedy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be aware of potential scams.
Scammers might take advantage of increased interest in additional trending information on Bryant or memorabilia, the BBB warned, and could use phishing “click bait" headlines that lead to malicious sites.
Here are some tips from the BBB on avoiding scams:
- Look at the sender’s email address before clicking on anything in the email. If it’s someone you’re not familiar with, delete it.
- Don’t click links in any email unless you are positive they go to a reputable address. Hover over the link to see where it will take you.
- Don’t take the bait. Stay away from promotions of “exclusive,” “shocking” or “sensational” footage. If it sounds too outlandish to be true, it is probably a scam.
- Hover over a link to see its true destination. Before you click, mouse over the link to see where it will take you. Don’t click on links leading to unfamiliar websites.
- Don’t trust your “friends” online. It might not actually be your friends who are “liking” or sharing scam links to photos. Their account may have been hacked, and scammers could be using another tactic called “clickjacking.” Clickjacking is a technique that scammers use to trick you into clicking on social media links that you would not usually click on.
